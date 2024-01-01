10 Swedish kronor to Tajikistani somonis

Convert SEK to TJS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = SM0.9692 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:09
SEK to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TJS
1 SEK to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01051.0590
Low0.96910.9691
Average0.99001.0199
Change-4.09%-6.89%
1 SEK to TJS stats

The performance of SEK to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0105 and a 30 day low of 0.9691. This means the 30 day average was 0.9900. The change for SEK to TJS was -4.09.

The performance of SEK to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0590 and a 90 day low of 0.9691. This means the 90 day average was 1.0199. The change for SEK to TJS was -6.89.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SEK0.96920 TJS
5 SEK4.84599 TJS
10 SEK9.69198 TJS
20 SEK19.38396 TJS
50 SEK48.45990 TJS
100 SEK96.91980 TJS
250 SEK242.29950 TJS
500 SEK484.59900 TJS
1000 SEK969.19800 TJS
2000 SEK1,938.39600 TJS
5000 SEK4,845.99000 TJS
10000 SEK9,691.98000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Swedish Krona
1 TJS1.03178 SEK
5 TJS5.15890 SEK
10 TJS10.31780 SEK
20 TJS20.63560 SEK
50 TJS51.58900 SEK
100 TJS103.17800 SEK
250 TJS257.94500 SEK
500 TJS515.89000 SEK
1000 TJS1,031.78000 SEK
2000 TJS2,063.56000 SEK
5000 TJS5,158.90000 SEK
10000 TJS10,317.80000 SEK