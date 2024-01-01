Thai bahts to Albanian leks today

Convert THB to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
2,636.98 all

฿1.000 THB = Lek2.637 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ALL
1 THB to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65442.6544
Low2.57462.5197
Average2.61762.5734
Change2.00%4.13%
View full history

1 THB to ALL stats

The performance of THB to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6544 and a 30 day low of 2.5746. This means the 30 day average was 2.6176. The change for THB to ALL was 2.00.

The performance of THB to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6544 and a 90 day low of 2.5197. This means the 90 day average was 2.5734. The change for THB to ALL was 4.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3551.4930.76383.95817.9871.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.78619.8781.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.97713.2780.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Albanian Lek
1 THB2.63698 ALL
5 THB13.18490 ALL
10 THB26.36980 ALL
20 THB52.73960 ALL
50 THB131.84900 ALL
100 THB263.69800 ALL
250 THB659.24500 ALL
500 THB1,318.49000 ALL
1000 THB2,636.98000 ALL
2000 THB5,273.96000 ALL
5000 THB13,184.90000 ALL
10000 THB26,369.80000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Thai Baht
1 ALL0.37922 THB
5 ALL1.89611 THB
10 ALL3.79222 THB
20 ALL7.58444 THB
50 ALL18.96110 THB
100 ALL37.92220 THB
250 ALL94.80550 THB
500 ALL189.61100 THB
1000 ALL379.22200 THB
2000 ALL758.44400 THB
5000 ALL1,896.11000 THB
10000 ALL3,792.22000 THB