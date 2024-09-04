Thai baht to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Albanian leks is currently 2.637 today, reflecting a 0.191% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.074% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 2.658 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.631 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.357% increase in value.