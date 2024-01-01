thailändsk baht till albanska lek Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the thailändsk baht till albanska lek history summary. This is the thailändsk baht (THB) till albanska lek (ALL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of THB and ALL historical data from 27-07-2019 to 27-07-2024.
thailändsk baht till albanska lek exchange rate history
The exchange rate for thailändsk baht till albanska lek is currently 2,572 today, reflecting a 0.401% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of thailändsk baht has remained relatively stable, with a 1.507% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of thailändsk baht till albanska lek has fluctuated between a high of 2,573 on 24-07-2024 and a low of 2,532 on 22-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-07-2024, with a -0.258% decrease in value.
