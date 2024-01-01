thailändsk baht till albanska lek exchange rate history

The exchange rate for thailändsk baht till albanska lek is currently 2,572 today, reflecting a 0.401% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of thailändsk baht has remained relatively stable, with a 1.507% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of thailändsk baht till albanska lek has fluctuated between a high of 2,573 on 24-07-2024 and a low of 2,532 on 22-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-07-2024, with a -0.258% decrease in value.