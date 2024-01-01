thailändsk baht till albanska lek Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the thailändsk baht till albanska lek history summary. This is the thailändsk baht (THB) till albanska lek (ALL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of THB and ALL historical data from 27-07-2019 to 27-07-2024.

1 000 thb
2 571,62 all

฿1,000 THB = Lek2,572 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 2024 suoi 27

thailändsk baht till albanska lek exchange rate history

The exchange rate for thailändsk baht till albanska lek is currently 2,572 today, reflecting a 0.401% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of thailändsk baht has remained relatively stable, with a 1.507% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of thailändsk baht till albanska lek has fluctuated between a high of 2,573 on 24-07-2024 and a low of 2,532 on 22-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-07-2024, with a -0.258% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 2024 suoidnemánnu 27

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10,9211,3841,5270,77783,72418,2861,343
1 EUR1,08611,5021,6580,84490,89119,8521,458
1 CAD0,7230,66611,1040,56260,50913,2160,97
1 AUD0,6550,6030,90610,50954,81411,9720,879

Så här konverterar du thailändska baht till albanska lek

  • 1

    Ange ditt belopp

    Ange i rutan hur mycket du vill växla.

  • 2

    Välj dina valutor

    Klicka på listrutan för att välja THB i den första listrutan för valutan du vill växla och ALL i den andra listrutan för valutan du vill växla till.

  • 3

    Det är allt

    Vår valutaomvandlare visar den aktuella kursen för THB till ALL och hur den ändrats under den senaste dagen, veckan eller månaden.

