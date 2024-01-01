Salvadoran colóns to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert SVC to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
87.22 imp

₡1.000 SVC = £0.08722 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 SVC to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09010.0906
Low0.08620.0862
Average0.08800.0889
Change-2.41%-2.38%
View full history

1 SVC to IMP stats

The performance of SVC to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0901 and a 30 day low of 0.0862. This means the 30 day average was 0.0880. The change for SVC to IMP was -2.41.

The performance of SVC to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0906 and a 90 day low of 0.0862. This means the 90 day average was 0.0889. The change for SVC to IMP was -2.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7781.6510.8431.44419.8821.79
1 USD0.905183.9621.4940.7631.30717.9931.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.210.5110.87512.0441.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Isle of Man pound
1 SVC0.08722 IMP
5 SVC0.43609 IMP
10 SVC0.87218 IMP
20 SVC1.74435 IMP
50 SVC4.36089 IMP
100 SVC8.72177 IMP
250 SVC21.80443 IMP
500 SVC43.60885 IMP
1000 SVC87.21770 IMP
2000 SVC174.43540 IMP
5000 SVC436.08850 IMP
10000 SVC872.17700 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 IMP11.46560 SVC
5 IMP57.32800 SVC
10 IMP114.65600 SVC
20 IMP229.31200 SVC
50 IMP573.28000 SVC
100 IMP1,146.56000 SVC
250 IMP2,866.40000 SVC
500 IMP5,732.80000 SVC
1000 IMP11,465.60000 SVC
2000 IMP22,931.20000 SVC
5000 IMP57,328.00000 SVC
10000 IMP114,656.00000 SVC