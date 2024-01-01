Salvadoran colóns to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert SVC to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
1,774,290 idr

₡1.000 SVC = Rp1,774 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 SVC to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,849.71001,880.0000
Low1,761.71001,761.7100
Average1,790.50331,837.5170
Change-4.08%-4.52%
View full history

1 SVC to IDR stats

The performance of SVC to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,849.7100 and a 30 day low of 1,761.7100. This means the 30 day average was 1,790.5033. The change for SVC to IDR was -4.08.

The performance of SVC to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,880.0000 and a 90 day low of 1,761.7100. This means the 90 day average was 1,837.5170. The change for SVC to IDR was -4.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7781.6510.8431.44419.8821.79
1 USD0.905183.9621.4940.7631.30717.9931.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.210.5110.87512.0441.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SVC1,774.29000 IDR
5 SVC8,871.45000 IDR
10 SVC17,742.90000 IDR
20 SVC35,485.80000 IDR
50 SVC88,714.50000 IDR
100 SVC177,429.00000 IDR
250 SVC443,572.50000 IDR
500 SVC887,145.00000 IDR
1000 SVC1,774,290.00000 IDR
2000 SVC3,548,580.00000 IDR
5000 SVC8,871,450.00000 IDR
10000 SVC17,742,900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Salvadoran Colón
1 IDR0.00056 SVC
5 IDR0.00282 SVC
10 IDR0.00564 SVC
20 IDR0.01127 SVC
50 IDR0.02818 SVC
100 IDR0.05636 SVC
250 IDR0.14090 SVC
500 IDR0.28180 SVC
1000 IDR0.56361 SVC
2000 IDR1.12721 SVC
5000 IDR2.81804 SVC
10000 IDR5.63607 SVC