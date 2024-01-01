Salvadoran colóns to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SVC to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
813.86 cny

₡1.000 SVC = ¥0.8139 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
SVC to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 SVC to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82020.8315
Low0.81040.8104
Average0.81590.8247
Change-0.26%-1.71%
1 SVC to CNY stats

The performance of SVC to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8202 and a 30 day low of 0.8104. This means the 30 day average was 0.8159. The change for SVC to CNY was -0.26.

The performance of SVC to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8315 and a 90 day low of 0.8104. This means the 90 day average was 0.8247. The change for SVC to CNY was -1.71.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7591.650.8431.44419.8821.79
1 USD0.905183.9561.4940.7631.30717.9961.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20410.5110.87512.0471.084

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SVC0.81386 CNY
5 SVC4.06929 CNY
10 SVC8.13857 CNY
20 SVC16.27714 CNY
50 SVC40.69285 CNY
100 SVC81.38570 CNY
250 SVC203.46425 CNY
500 SVC406.92850 CNY
1000 SVC813.85700 CNY
2000 SVC1,627.71400 CNY
5000 SVC4,069.28500 CNY
10000 SVC8,138.57000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Salvadoran Colón
1 CNY1.22872 SVC
5 CNY6.14360 SVC
10 CNY12.28720 SVC
20 CNY24.57440 SVC
50 CNY61.43600 SVC
100 CNY122.87200 SVC
250 CNY307.18000 SVC
500 CNY614.36000 SVC
1000 CNY1,228.72000 SVC
2000 CNY2,457.44000 SVC
5000 CNY6,143.60000 SVC
10000 CNY12,287.20000 SVC