Sierra Leonean leones to Icelandic krónas today

Convert SLL to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sll
6.16 isk

Le1.000 SLL = kr0.006157 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
SLL to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 SLL to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00620.0062
Low0.00600.0060
Average0.00610.0061
Change0.87%0.76%
1 SLL to ISK stats

The performance of SLL to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0062 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0061. The change for SLL to ISK was 0.87.

The performance of SLL to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0062 and a 90 day low of 0.0060. This means the 90 day average was 0.0061. The change for SLL to ISK was 0.76.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3071.3550.90583.94917.971.490.763
1 SGD0.76511.0360.69264.21613.7461.140.583
1 CAD0.7380.96510.66861.97613.2661.10.563
1 EUR1.1051.4441.496192.74319.8521.6460.843

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Icelandic Króna
1 SLL0.00616 ISK
5 SLL0.03078 ISK
10 SLL0.06157 ISK
20 SLL0.12313 ISK
50 SLL0.30783 ISK
100 SLL0.61566 ISK
250 SLL1.53916 ISK
500 SLL3.07833 ISK
1000 SLL6.15665 ISK
2000 SLL12.31330 ISK
5000 SLL30.78325 ISK
10000 SLL61.56650 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 ISK162.42600 SLL
5 ISK812.13000 SLL
10 ISK1,624.26000 SLL
20 ISK3,248.52000 SLL
50 ISK8,121.30000 SLL
100 ISK16,242.60000 SLL
250 ISK40,606.50000 SLL
500 ISK81,213.00000 SLL
1000 ISK162,426.00000 SLL
2000 ISK324,852.00000 SLL
5000 ISK812,130.00000 SLL
10000 ISK1,624,260.00000 SLL