20 Saint Helena pounds to South African rand

Convert SHP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

20 shp
473.25 zar

1.00000 SHP = 23.66260 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7933670.9141.518951.3393518.78281.363351.64271
1 GBP1.2604511.152011.914561.6881823.67481.718432.07055
1 EUR1.09410.8680511.661881.4653820.55031.491641.79729
1 AUD0.658350.5223130.60172710.88176112.36570.8975611.08148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / South African Rand
1 SHP23.66260 ZAR
5 SHP118.31300 ZAR
10 SHP236.62600 ZAR
20 SHP473.25200 ZAR
50 SHP1183.13000 ZAR
100 SHP2366.26000 ZAR
250 SHP5915.65000 ZAR
500 SHP11831.30000 ZAR
1000 SHP23662.60000 ZAR
2000 SHP47325.20000 ZAR
5000 SHP118313.00000 ZAR
10000 SHP236626.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Saint Helena Pound
1 ZAR0.04226 SHP
5 ZAR0.21130 SHP
10 ZAR0.42261 SHP
20 ZAR0.84522 SHP
50 ZAR2.11304 SHP
100 ZAR4.22608 SHP
250 ZAR10.56520 SHP
500 ZAR21.13040 SHP
1000 ZAR42.26080 SHP
2000 ZAR84.52160 SHP
5000 ZAR211.30400 SHP
10000 ZAR422.60800 SHP