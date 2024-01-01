Saint Helena pounds to Malawian kwachas today

Convert SHP to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
2,273,980 mwk

£1.000 SHP = MK2,274 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
SHP to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MWK
1 SHP to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,298.99002,298.9900
Low2,199.15002,178.4900
Average2,249.30772,225.2537
Change2.59%2.79%
View full history

1 SHP to MWK stats

The performance of SHP to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,298.9900 and a 30 day low of 2,199.1500. This means the 30 day average was 2,249.3077. The change for SHP to MWK was 2.59.

The performance of SHP to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,298.9900 and a 90 day low of 2,178.4900. This means the 90 day average was 2,225.2537. The change for SHP to MWK was 2.79.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.4891.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.119
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8551.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0650.9091.085

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 SHP2,273.98000 MWK
5 SHP11,369.90000 MWK
10 SHP22,739.80000 MWK
20 SHP45,479.60000 MWK
50 SHP113,699.00000 MWK
100 SHP227,398.00000 MWK
250 SHP568,495.00000 MWK
500 SHP1,136,990.00000 MWK
1000 SHP2,273,980.00000 MWK
2000 SHP4,547,960.00000 MWK
5000 SHP11,369,900.00000 MWK
10000 SHP22,739,800.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Saint Helena Pound
1 MWK0.00044 SHP
5 MWK0.00220 SHP
10 MWK0.00440 SHP
20 MWK0.00880 SHP
50 MWK0.02199 SHP
100 MWK0.04398 SHP
250 MWK0.10994 SHP
500 MWK0.21988 SHP
1000 MWK0.43976 SHP
2000 MWK0.87951 SHP
5000 MWK2.19879 SHP
10000 MWK4.39757 SHP