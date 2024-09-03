Saint Helena pound to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Malawian kwachas is currently 2,273.890 today, reflecting a -0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -1.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 2,299.770 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2,251.400 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.291% increase in value.