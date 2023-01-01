5 Malawian kwachas to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MWK to SHP at the real exchange rate

5 mwk
0.00 shp

1.00000 MWK = 0.00047 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Malawian kwachas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Saint Helena Pound
1 MWK0.00047 SHP
5 MWK0.00234 SHP
10 MWK0.00468 SHP
20 MWK0.00935 SHP
50 MWK0.02338 SHP
100 MWK0.04676 SHP
250 MWK0.11690 SHP
500 MWK0.23380 SHP
1000 MWK0.46760 SHP
2000 MWK0.93521 SHP
5000 MWK2.33801 SHP
10000 MWK4.67603 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Malawian Kwacha
1 SHP2138.57000 MWK
5 SHP10692.85000 MWK
10 SHP21385.70000 MWK
20 SHP42771.40000 MWK
50 SHP106928.50000 MWK
100 SHP213857.00000 MWK
250 SHP534642.50000 MWK
500 SHP1069285.00000 MWK
1000 SHP2138570.00000 MWK
2000 SHP4277140.00000 MWK
5000 SHP10692850.00000 MWK
10000 SHP21385700.00000 MWK