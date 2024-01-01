Saint Helena pounds to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SHP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
4,841.24 ils

£1.000 SHP = ₪4.841 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
SHP to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 SHP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.88994.8899
Low4.74394.6717
Average4.81344.7658
Change-0.45%1.71%
View full history

1 SHP to ILS stats

The performance of SHP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8899 and a 30 day low of 4.7439. This means the 30 day average was 4.8134. The change for SHP to ILS was -0.45.

The performance of SHP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8899 and a 90 day low of 4.6717. This means the 90 day average was 4.7658. The change for SHP to ILS was 1.71.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5631.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0610.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SHP4.84124 ILS
5 SHP24.20620 ILS
10 SHP48.41240 ILS
20 SHP96.82480 ILS
50 SHP242.06200 ILS
100 SHP484.12400 ILS
250 SHP1,210.31000 ILS
500 SHP2,420.62000 ILS
1000 SHP4,841.24000 ILS
2000 SHP9,682.48000 ILS
5000 SHP24,206.20000 ILS
10000 SHP48,412.40000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Saint Helena Pound
1 ILS0.20656 SHP
5 ILS1.03280 SHP
10 ILS2.06559 SHP
20 ILS4.13118 SHP
50 ILS10.32795 SHP
100 ILS20.65590 SHP
250 ILS51.63975 SHP
500 ILS103.27950 SHP
1000 ILS206.55900 SHP
2000 ILS413.11800 SHP
5000 ILS1,032.79500 SHP
10000 ILS2,065.59000 SHP