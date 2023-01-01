1 thousand Singapore dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SGD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
75,585.20 cve

1.00000 SGD = 75.58520 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Singapore dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SGD75.58520 CVE
5 SGD377.92600 CVE
10 SGD755.85200 CVE
20 SGD1511.70400 CVE
50 SGD3779.26000 CVE
100 SGD7558.52000 CVE
250 SGD18896.30000 CVE
500 SGD37792.60000 CVE
1000 SGD75585.20000 CVE
2000 SGD151170.40000 CVE
5000 SGD377926.00000 CVE
10000 SGD755852.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Singapore Dollar
1 CVE0.01323 SGD
5 CVE0.06615 SGD
10 CVE0.13230 SGD
20 CVE0.26460 SGD
50 CVE0.66151 SGD
100 CVE1.32301 SGD
250 CVE3.30753 SGD
500 CVE6.61505 SGD
1000 CVE13.23010 SGD
2000 CVE26.46020 SGD
5000 CVE66.15050 SGD
10000 CVE132.30100 SGD