Seychellois rupees to Swedish kronor today

Convert SCR to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
757.47 sek

₨1.000 SCR = kr0.7575 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
SCR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 SCR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79220.8001
Low0.70670.7047
Average0.74560.7549
Change7.19%0.07%
1 SCR to SEK stats

The performance of SCR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7922 and a 30 day low of 0.7067. This means the 30 day average was 0.7456. The change for SCR to SEK was 7.19.

The performance of SCR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8001 and a 90 day low of 0.7047. This means the 90 day average was 0.7549. The change for SCR to SEK was 0.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7231.4961.6450.93921.876
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0761.7761.9531.11525.97
1 USD0.9050.763183.9541.3551.490.8519.807
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 SCR0.75747 SEK
5 SCR3.78734 SEK
10 SCR7.57468 SEK
20 SCR15.14936 SEK
50 SCR37.87340 SEK
100 SCR75.74680 SEK
250 SCR189.36700 SEK
500 SCR378.73400 SEK
1000 SCR757.46800 SEK
2000 SCR1,514.93600 SEK
5000 SCR3,787.34000 SEK
10000 SCR7,574.68000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Seychellois Rupee
1 SEK1.32019 SCR
5 SEK6.60095 SCR
10 SEK13.20190 SCR
20 SEK26.40380 SCR
50 SEK66.00950 SCR
100 SEK132.01900 SCR
250 SEK330.04750 SCR
500 SEK660.09500 SCR
1000 SEK1,320.19000 SCR
2000 SEK2,640.38000 SCR
5000 SEK6,600.95000 SCR
10000 SEK13,201.90000 SCR