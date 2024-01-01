Seychellois rupees to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert SCR to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
1,133,280 idr

₨1.000 SCR = Rp1,133 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
SCR to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 SCR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,215.16001,215.5900
Low1,062.84001,062.8400
Average1,128.31031,155.6083
Change4.87%-4.47%
1 SCR to IDR stats

The performance of SCR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,215.1600 and a 30 day low of 1,062.8400. This means the 30 day average was 1,128.3103. The change for SCR to IDR was 4.87.

The performance of SCR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,215.5900 and a 90 day low of 1,062.8400. This means the 90 day average was 1,155.6083. The change for SCR to IDR was -4.47.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SCR1,133.28000 IDR
5 SCR5,666.40000 IDR
10 SCR11,332.80000 IDR
20 SCR22,665.60000 IDR
50 SCR56,664.00000 IDR
100 SCR113,328.00000 IDR
250 SCR283,320.00000 IDR
500 SCR566,640.00000 IDR
1000 SCR1,133,280.00000 IDR
2000 SCR2,266,560.00000 IDR
5000 SCR5,666,400.00000 IDR
10000 SCR11,332,800.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Seychellois Rupee
1 IDR0.00088 SCR
5 IDR0.00441 SCR
10 IDR0.00882 SCR
20 IDR0.01765 SCR
50 IDR0.04412 SCR
100 IDR0.08824 SCR
250 IDR0.22060 SCR
500 IDR0.44120 SCR
1000 IDR0.88240 SCR
2000 IDR1.76479 SCR
5000 IDR4.41198 SCR
10000 IDR8.82396 SCR