Seychellois rupee to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 1,133.280 today, reflecting a -0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.363% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 1,186.120 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1,073.380 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.068% decrease in value.