Seychellois rupee to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 1,145.240 today, reflecting a -2.575% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.115% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 1,210.780 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,115.500 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -6.992% decrease in value.