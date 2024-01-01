2,000 Seychellois rupees to Fijian dollars

Convert SCR to FJD at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
327.03 fjd

₨1.000 SCR = FJ$0.1635 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
SCR to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

FJD
1 SCR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17080.1708
Low0.15190.1498
Average0.16110.1618
Change7.31%-0.62%
1 SCR to FJD stats

The performance of SCR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1708 and a 30 day low of 0.1519. This means the 30 day average was 0.1611. The change for SCR to FJD was 7.31.

The performance of SCR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1708 and a 90 day low of 0.1498. This means the 90 day average was 0.1618. The change for SCR to FJD was -0.62.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 SCR0.16352 FJD
5 SCR0.81759 FJD
10 SCR1.63517 FJD
20 SCR3.27034 FJD
50 SCR8.17585 FJD
100 SCR16.35170 FJD
250 SCR40.87925 FJD
500 SCR81.75850 FJD
1000 SCR163.51700 FJD
2000 SCR327.03400 FJD
5000 SCR817.58500 FJD
10000 SCR1,635.17000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 FJD6.11559 SCR
5 FJD30.57795 SCR
10 FJD61.15590 SCR
20 FJD122.31180 SCR
50 FJD305.77950 SCR
100 FJD611.55900 SCR
250 FJD1,528.89750 SCR
500 FJD3,057.79500 SCR
1000 FJD6,115.59000 SCR
2000 FJD12,231.18000 SCR
5000 FJD30,577.95000 SCR
10000 FJD61,155.90000 SCR