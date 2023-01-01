1 Fijian dollar to Seychellois rupees

Convert FJD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
5.74 scr

1.00000 FJD = 5.74235 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090690.88351.493691.663130.9644518.7404
1 GBP1.1492911.25345104.4541.716731.911481.1084421.5388
1 USD0.916950.797798183.33351.36961.524970.8843517.1836
1 INR0.01100310.009573560.01210.01643520.01829960.01061220.206203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 FJD5.74235 SCR
5 FJD28.71175 SCR
10 FJD57.42350 SCR
20 FJD114.84700 SCR
50 FJD287.11750 SCR
100 FJD574.23500 SCR
250 FJD1435.58750 SCR
500 FJD2871.17500 SCR
1000 FJD5742.35000 SCR
2000 FJD11484.70000 SCR
5000 FJD28711.75000 SCR
10000 FJD57423.50000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 SCR0.17414 FJD
5 SCR0.87072 FJD
10 SCR1.74145 FJD
20 SCR3.48290 FJD
50 SCR8.70725 FJD
100 SCR17.41450 FJD
250 SCR43.53625 FJD
500 SCR87.07250 FJD
1000 SCR174.14500 FJD
2000 SCR348.29000 FJD
5000 SCR870.72500 FJD
10000 SCR1741.45000 FJD