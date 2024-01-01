2,000 Seychellois rupees to Fijian dollars

Convert SCR to FJD at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
312.99 fjd

₨1.000 SCR = FJ$0.1565 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 SCR0.15650 FJD
5 SCR0.78248 FJD
10 SCR1.56495 FJD
20 SCR3.12990 FJD
50 SCR7.82475 FJD
100 SCR15.64950 FJD
250 SCR39.12375 FJD
500 SCR78.24750 FJD
1000 SCR156.49500 FJD
2000 SCR312.99000 FJD
5000 SCR782.47500 FJD
10000 SCR1,564.95000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 FJD6.38999 SCR
5 FJD31.94995 SCR
10 FJD63.89990 SCR
20 FJD127.79980 SCR
50 FJD319.49950 SCR
100 FJD638.99900 SCR
250 FJD1,597.49750 SCR
500 FJD3,194.99500 SCR
1000 FJD6,389.99000 SCR
2000 FJD12,779.98000 SCR
5000 FJD31,949.95000 SCR
10000 FJD63,899.90000 SCR