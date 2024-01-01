10 Fijian dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert FJD to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 fjd
62.73 scr

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₨6.273 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
How to convert Fijian dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 FJD6.27270 SCR
5 FJD31.36350 SCR
10 FJD62.72700 SCR
20 FJD125.45400 SCR
50 FJD313.63500 SCR
100 FJD627.27000 SCR
250 FJD1,568.17500 SCR
500 FJD3,136.35000 SCR
1000 FJD6,272.70000 SCR
2000 FJD12,545.40000 SCR
5000 FJD31,363.50000 SCR
10000 FJD62,727.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 SCR0.15942 FJD
5 SCR0.79711 FJD
10 SCR1.59421 FJD
20 SCR3.18842 FJD
50 SCR7.97105 FJD
100 SCR15.94210 FJD
250 SCR39.85525 FJD
500 SCR79.71050 FJD
1000 SCR159.42100 FJD
2000 SCR318.84200 FJD
5000 SCR797.10500 FJD
10000 SCR1,594.21000 FJD