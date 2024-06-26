Seychellois rupee to Fijian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Seychellois rupee to Fijian dollars history summary. This is the Seychellois rupee (SCR) to Fijian dollars (FJD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SCR and FJD historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Seychellois rupee to Fijian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Fijian dollars is currently 0.158 today, reflecting a -2.810% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 2.951% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.166 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.154 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -7.300% decrease in value.
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Fijian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
