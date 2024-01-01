100 Seychellois rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SCR to AED at the real exchange rate

100 scr
26.09 aed

₨1.000 SCR = د.إ0.2609 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
SCR to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AED
1 SCR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28070.2807
Low0.24500.2450
Average0.26400.2638
Change6.82%-2.18%
View full history

1 SCR to AED stats

The performance of SCR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2807 and a 30 day low of 0.2450. This means the 30 day average was 0.2640. The change for SCR to AED was 6.82.

The performance of SCR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2807 and a 90 day low of 0.2450. This means the 90 day average was 0.2638. The change for SCR to AED was -2.18.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SCR0.26091 AED
5 SCR1.30454 AED
10 SCR2.60908 AED
20 SCR5.21816 AED
50 SCR13.04540 AED
100 SCR26.09080 AED
250 SCR65.22700 AED
500 SCR130.45400 AED
1000 SCR260.90800 AED
2000 SCR521.81600 AED
5000 SCR1,304.54000 AED
10000 SCR2,609.08000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 AED3.83277 SCR
5 AED19.16385 SCR
10 AED38.32770 SCR
20 AED76.65540 SCR
50 AED191.63850 SCR
100 AED383.27700 SCR
250 AED958.19250 SCR
500 AED1,916.38500 SCR
1000 AED3,832.77000 SCR
2000 AED7,665.54000 SCR
5000 AED19,163.85000 SCR
10000 AED38,327.70000 SCR