50 Namibian dollars to Omani rials

Convert NAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

50 nad
1.032 omr

1.00000 NAD = 0.02064 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 NAD0.02064 OMR
5 NAD0.10322 OMR
10 NAD0.20643 OMR
20 NAD0.41287 OMR
50 NAD1.03217 OMR
100 NAD2.06434 OMR
250 NAD5.16085 OMR
500 NAD10.32170 OMR
1000 NAD20.64340 OMR
2000 NAD41.28680 OMR
5000 NAD103.21700 OMR
10000 NAD206.43400 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Namibian Dollar
1 OMR48.44160 NAD
5 OMR242.20800 NAD
10 OMR484.41600 NAD
20 OMR968.83200 NAD
50 OMR2422.08000 NAD
100 OMR4844.16000 NAD
250 OMR12110.40000 NAD
500 OMR24220.80000 NAD
1000 OMR48441.60000 NAD
2000 OMR96883.20000 NAD
5000 OMR242208.00000 NAD
10000 OMR484416.00000 NAD