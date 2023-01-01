10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Canadian dollars

Convert MZN to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 mzn
211.47 cad

1.00000 MZN = 0.02115 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Canadian Dollar
1 MZN0.02115 CAD
5 MZN0.10573 CAD
10 MZN0.21147 CAD
20 MZN0.42294 CAD
50 MZN1.05734 CAD
100 MZN2.11469 CAD
250 MZN5.28672 CAD
500 MZN10.57345 CAD
1000 MZN21.14690 CAD
2000 MZN42.29380 CAD
5000 MZN105.73450 CAD
10000 MZN211.46900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 CAD47.28830 MZN
5 CAD236.44150 MZN
10 CAD472.88300 MZN
20 CAD945.76600 MZN
50 CAD2364.41500 MZN
100 CAD4728.83000 MZN
250 CAD11822.07500 MZN
500 CAD23644.15000 MZN
1000 CAD47288.30000 MZN
2000 CAD94576.60000 MZN
5000 CAD236441.50000 MZN
10000 CAD472883.00000 MZN