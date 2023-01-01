250 Malaysian ringgits to Vanuatu vatus

Convert MYR to VUV at the real exchange rate

250 myr
6,392 vuv

1.00000 MYR = 25.56970 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MYR25.56970 VUV
5 MYR127.84850 VUV
10 MYR255.69700 VUV
20 MYR511.39400 VUV
50 MYR1278.48500 VUV
100 MYR2556.97000 VUV
250 MYR6392.42500 VUV
500 MYR12784.85000 VUV
1000 MYR25569.70000 VUV
2000 MYR51139.40000 VUV
5000 MYR127848.50000 VUV
10000 MYR255697.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 VUV0.03911 MYR
5 VUV0.19554 MYR
10 VUV0.39109 MYR
20 VUV0.78218 MYR
50 VUV1.95544 MYR
100 VUV3.91088 MYR
250 VUV9.77720 MYR
500 VUV19.55440 MYR
1000 VUV39.10880 MYR
2000 VUV78.21760 MYR
5000 VUV195.54400 MYR
10000 VUV391.08800 MYR