1 Malaysian ringgit to Philippine pesos

Convert MYR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 myr
11.85 php

1.00000 MYR = 11.85210 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Philippine Peso
1 MYR11.85210 PHP
5 MYR59.26050 PHP
10 MYR118.52100 PHP
20 MYR237.04200 PHP
50 MYR592.60500 PHP
100 MYR1185.21000 PHP
250 MYR2963.02500 PHP
500 MYR5926.05000 PHP
1000 MYR11852.10000 PHP
2000 MYR23704.20000 PHP
5000 MYR59260.50000 PHP
10000 MYR118521.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PHP0.08437 MYR
5 PHP0.42187 MYR
10 PHP0.84373 MYR
20 PHP1.68747 MYR
50 PHP4.21867 MYR
100 PHP8.43734 MYR
250 PHP21.09335 MYR
500 PHP42.18670 MYR
1000 PHP84.37340 MYR
2000 PHP168.74680 MYR
5000 PHP421.86700 MYR
10000 PHP843.73400 MYR