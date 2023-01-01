20 Malaysian ringgits to Bahraini dinars

Convert MYR to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 myr
1.612 bhd

1.00000 MYR = 0.08058 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bahraini Dinar
1 MYR0.08058 BHD
5 MYR0.40291 BHD
10 MYR0.80582 BHD
20 MYR1.61164 BHD
50 MYR4.02910 BHD
100 MYR8.05820 BHD
250 MYR20.14550 BHD
500 MYR40.29100 BHD
1000 MYR80.58200 BHD
2000 MYR161.16400 BHD
5000 MYR402.91000 BHD
10000 MYR805.82000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BHD12.40970 MYR
5 BHD62.04850 MYR
10 BHD124.09700 MYR
20 BHD248.19400 MYR
50 BHD620.48500 MYR
100 BHD1240.97000 MYR
250 BHD3102.42500 MYR
500 BHD6204.85000 MYR
1000 BHD12409.70000 MYR
2000 BHD24819.40000 MYR
5000 BHD62048.50000 MYR
10000 BHD124097.00000 MYR