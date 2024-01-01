20 Bahraini dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BHD to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
234.43 myr

.د.ب1.000 BHD = RM11.72 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.429012.5707
Low11.721511.7215
Average12.226012.3988
Change-5.52%-6.76%
1 BHD to MYR stats

The performance of BHD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4290 and a 30 day low of 11.7215. This means the 30 day average was 12.2260. The change for BHD to MYR was -5.52.

The performance of BHD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5707 and a 90 day low of 11.7215. This means the 90 day average was 12.3988. The change for BHD to MYR was -6.76.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BHD11.72150 MYR
5 BHD58.60750 MYR
10 BHD117.21500 MYR
20 BHD234.43000 MYR
50 BHD586.07500 MYR
100 BHD1,172.15000 MYR
250 BHD2,930.37500 MYR
500 BHD5,860.75000 MYR
1000 BHD11,721.50000 MYR
2000 BHD23,443.00000 MYR
5000 BHD58,607.50000 MYR
10000 BHD117,215.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bahraini Dinar
1 MYR0.08531 BHD
5 MYR0.42657 BHD
10 MYR0.85313 BHD
20 MYR1.70627 BHD
50 MYR4.26567 BHD
100 MYR8.53134 BHD
250 MYR21.32835 BHD
500 MYR42.65670 BHD
1000 MYR85.31340 BHD
2000 MYR170.62680 BHD
5000 MYR426.56700 BHD
10000 MYR853.13400 BHD