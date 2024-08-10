Bahraini dinar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 11.722 today, reflecting a -1.411% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.625% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 11.952 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 11.671 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.490% decrease in value.