Bahraini dinar to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Malaysian ringgits is currently 11.886 today, reflecting a -0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.889% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 11.913 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 11.779 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.286% increase in value.