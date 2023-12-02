10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MYR to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 myr
7,857.92 aed

1.00000 MYR = 0.78579 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MYR0.78579 AED
5 MYR3.92896 AED
10 MYR7.85792 AED
20 MYR15.71584 AED
50 MYR39.28960 AED
100 MYR78.57920 AED
250 MYR196.44800 AED
500 MYR392.89600 AED
1000 MYR785.79200 AED
2000 MYR1571.58400 AED
5000 MYR3928.96000 AED
10000 MYR7857.92000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AED1.27260 MYR
5 AED6.36300 MYR
10 AED12.72600 MYR
20 AED25.45200 MYR
50 AED63.63000 MYR
100 AED127.26000 MYR
250 AED318.15000 MYR
500 AED636.30000 MYR
1000 AED1272.60000 MYR
2000 AED2545.20000 MYR
5000 AED6363.00000 MYR
10000 AED12726.00000 MYR