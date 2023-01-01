1 Mexican peso to CFP francs

Convert MXN to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
6 xpf

1.00000 MXN = 6.24925 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
How to convert Mexican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFP Franc
1 MXN6.24925 XPF
5 MXN31.24625 XPF
10 MXN62.49250 XPF
20 MXN124.98500 XPF
50 MXN312.46250 XPF
100 MXN624.92500 XPF
250 MXN1562.31250 XPF
500 MXN3124.62500 XPF
1000 MXN6249.25000 XPF
2000 MXN12498.50000 XPF
5000 MXN31246.25000 XPF
10000 MXN62492.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mexican Peso
1 XPF0.16002 MXN
5 XPF0.80010 MXN
10 XPF1.60019 MXN
20 XPF3.20038 MXN
50 XPF8.00095 MXN
100 XPF16.00190 MXN
250 XPF40.00475 MXN
500 XPF80.00950 MXN
1000 XPF160.01900 MXN
2000 XPF320.03800 MXN
5000 XPF800.09500 MXN
10000 XPF1600.19000 MXN