10 Mexican pesos to CFP francs

Convert MXN to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 mxn
62 xpf

1.00000 MXN = 6.24935 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.91781.3576583.3830.7917660.87421.512634.92155
1 EUR1.0895511.4792390.84990.862650.952551.648095.36227
1 CAD0.7365670.676029161.41720.5831880.6439071.114153.62505
1 INR0.01199290.01100720.016282110.009495530.01048420.01814080.0590234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / CFP Franc
1 MXN6.24935 XPF
5 MXN31.24675 XPF
10 MXN62.49350 XPF
20 MXN124.98700 XPF
50 MXN312.46750 XPF
100 MXN624.93500 XPF
250 MXN1562.33750 XPF
500 MXN3124.67500 XPF
1000 MXN6249.35000 XPF
2000 MXN12498.70000 XPF
5000 MXN31246.75000 XPF
10000 MXN62493.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mexican Peso
1 XPF0.16002 MXN
5 XPF0.80008 MXN
10 XPF1.60017 MXN
20 XPF3.20034 MXN
50 XPF8.00085 MXN
100 XPF16.00170 MXN
250 XPF40.00425 MXN
500 XPF80.00850 MXN
1000 XPF160.01700 MXN
2000 XPF320.03400 MXN
5000 XPF800.08500 MXN
10000 XPF1600.17000 MXN