Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mexican pesos to Tanzanian shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 MXN
|144.01900 TZS
|5 MXN
|720.09500 TZS
|10 MXN
|1440.19000 TZS
|20 MXN
|2880.38000 TZS
|50 MXN
|7200.95000 TZS
|100 MXN
|14401.90000 TZS
|250 MXN
|36004.75000 TZS
|500 MXN
|72009.50000 TZS
|1000 MXN
|144019.00000 TZS
|2000 MXN
|288038.00000 TZS
|5000 MXN
|720095.00000 TZS
|10000 MXN
|1440190.00000 TZS