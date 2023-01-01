2000 Malawian kwachas to Philippine pesos

Convert MWK to PHP at the real exchange rate

2000 mwk
65.81 php

1.00000 MWK = 0.03290 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Philippine Peso
1 MWK0.03290 PHP
5 MWK0.16452 PHP
10 MWK0.32905 PHP
20 MWK0.65809 PHP
50 MWK1.64523 PHP
100 MWK3.29045 PHP
250 MWK8.22613 PHP
500 MWK16.45225 PHP
1000 MWK32.90450 PHP
2000 MWK65.80900 PHP
5000 MWK164.52250 PHP
10000 MWK329.04500 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malawian Kwacha
1 PHP30.39100 MWK
5 PHP151.95500 MWK
10 PHP303.91000 MWK
20 PHP607.82000 MWK
50 PHP1519.55000 MWK
100 PHP3039.10000 MWK
250 PHP7597.75000 MWK
500 PHP15195.50000 MWK
1000 PHP30391.00000 MWK
2000 PHP60782.00000 MWK
5000 PHP151955.00000 MWK
10000 PHP303910.00000 MWK