1 Malawian kwacha to Japanese yen

Convert MWK to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0 jpy

1.00000 MWK = 0.08722 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Japanese Yen
1 MWK0.08722 JPY
5 MWK0.43610 JPY
10 MWK0.87220 JPY
20 MWK1.74441 JPY
50 MWK4.36102 JPY
100 MWK8.72204 JPY
250 MWK21.80510 JPY
500 MWK43.61020 JPY
1000 MWK87.22040 JPY
2000 MWK174.44080 JPY
5000 MWK436.10200 JPY
10000 MWK872.20400 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Malawian Kwacha
100 JPY1146.52000 MWK
1000 JPY11465.20000 MWK
1500 JPY17197.80000 MWK
2000 JPY22930.40000 MWK
3000 JPY34395.60000 MWK
5000 JPY57326.00000 MWK
5400 JPY61912.08000 MWK
10000 JPY114652.00000 MWK
15000 JPY171978.00000 MWK
20000 JPY229304.00000 MWK
25000 JPY286630.00000 MWK
30000 JPY343956.00000 MWK