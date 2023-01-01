10 Mauritian rupees to Thai bahts

Convert MUR to THB at the real exchange rate

10 mur
7.89 thb

1.00000 MUR = 0.78914 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Thai Baht
1 MUR0.78914 THB
5 MUR3.94570 THB
10 MUR7.89140 THB
20 MUR15.78280 THB
50 MUR39.45700 THB
100 MUR78.91400 THB
250 MUR197.28500 THB
500 MUR394.57000 THB
1000 MUR789.14000 THB
2000 MUR1578.28000 THB
5000 MUR3945.70000 THB
10000 MUR7891.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mauritian Rupee
1 THB1.26720 MUR
5 THB6.33600 MUR
10 THB12.67200 MUR
20 THB25.34400 MUR
50 THB63.36000 MUR
100 THB126.72000 MUR
250 THB316.80000 MUR
500 THB633.60000 MUR
1000 THB1267.20000 MUR
2000 THB2534.40000 MUR
5000 THB6336.00000 MUR
10000 THB12672.00000 MUR