Mauritian rupee to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Thai bahts is currently 0.735 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.739 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.728 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.