5 Mauritian rupees to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert MUR to BAM at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.20 bam

1.00000 MUR = 0.04076 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MUR0.04076 BAM
5 MUR0.20381 BAM
10 MUR0.40761 BAM
20 MUR0.81523 BAM
50 MUR2.03807 BAM
100 MUR4.07613 BAM
250 MUR10.19032 BAM
500 MUR20.38065 BAM
1000 MUR40.76130 BAM
2000 MUR81.52260 BAM
5000 MUR203.80650 BAM
10000 MUR407.61300 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mauritian Rupee
1 BAM24.53310 MUR
5 BAM122.66550 MUR
10 BAM245.33100 MUR
20 BAM490.66200 MUR
50 BAM1226.65500 MUR
100 BAM2453.31000 MUR
250 BAM6133.27500 MUR
500 BAM12266.55000 MUR
1000 BAM24533.10000 MUR
2000 BAM49066.20000 MUR
5000 BAM122665.50000 MUR
10000 BAM245331.00000 MUR