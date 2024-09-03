Mauritian rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.038 today, reflecting a 0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.287% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.038 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.038 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.397% decrease in value.