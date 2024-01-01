Mongolian tugriks to Swedish kronor today

Convert MNT to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
3.07 sek

1.000 MNT = 0.003071 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.6890.91483.0361.347
1 GBP1.2811.9342.10123.9171.17106.2611.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3680.60554.9490.891
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.3810.55750.5650.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swedish Krona
1 MNT0.00307 SEK
5 MNT0.01535 SEK
10 MNT0.03071 SEK
20 MNT0.06142 SEK
50 MNT0.15355 SEK
100 MNT0.30709 SEK
250 MNT0.76774 SEK
500 MNT1.53547 SEK
1000 MNT3.07094 SEK
2000 MNT6.14188 SEK
5000 MNT15.35470 SEK
10000 MNT30.70940 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SEK325.63300 MNT
5 SEK1,628.16500 MNT
10 SEK3,256.33000 MNT
20 SEK6,512.66000 MNT
50 SEK16,281.65000 MNT
100 SEK32,563.30000 MNT
250 SEK81,408.25000 MNT
500 SEK162,816.50000 MNT
1000 SEK325,633.00000 MNT
2000 SEK651,266.00000 MNT
5000 SEK1,628,165.00000 MNT
10000 SEK3,256,330.00000 MNT