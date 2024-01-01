Mongolian tugriks to Swedish kronor today

Convert MNT to SEK at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = kr0.003225 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
MNT to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SEK
1 MNT to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0032
Low0.00310.0030
Average0.00320.0031
Change3.83%7.09%
1 MNT to SEK stats

The performance of MNT to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0031. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for MNT to SEK was 3.83.

The performance of MNT to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0030. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for MNT to SEK was 7.09.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5361.70218.1090.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15422.9121.199106.7951.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7920.61754.9610.91
1 NZD0.5870.4640.902110.6380.55749.5850.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Swedish Krona
1 MNT0.00323 SEK
5 MNT0.01613 SEK
10 MNT0.03225 SEK
20 MNT0.06451 SEK
50 MNT0.16127 SEK
100 MNT0.32254 SEK
250 MNT0.80635 SEK
500 MNT1.61269 SEK
1000 MNT3.22538 SEK
2000 MNT6.45076 SEK
5000 MNT16.12690 SEK
10000 MNT32.25380 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SEK310.04100 MNT
5 SEK1,550.20500 MNT
10 SEK3,100.41000 MNT
20 SEK6,200.82000 MNT
50 SEK15,502.05000 MNT
100 SEK31,004.10000 MNT
250 SEK77,510.25000 MNT
500 SEK155,020.50000 MNT
1000 SEK310,041.00000 MNT
2000 SEK620,082.00000 MNT
5000 SEK1,550,205.00000 MNT
10000 SEK3,100,410.00000 MNT