1,000 mnt
0.114 omr

1.000 MNT = 0.0001142 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Omani Rial
1 MNT0.00011 OMR
5 MNT0.00057 OMR
10 MNT0.00114 OMR
20 MNT0.00228 OMR
50 MNT0.00571 OMR
100 MNT0.01142 OMR
250 MNT0.02856 OMR
500 MNT0.05712 OMR
1000 MNT0.11423 OMR
2000 MNT0.22846 OMR
5000 MNT0.57116 OMR
10000 MNT1.14232 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mongolian Tugrik
1 OMR8,754.13000 MNT
5 OMR43,770.65000 MNT
10 OMR87,541.30000 MNT
20 OMR175,082.60000 MNT
50 OMR437,706.50000 MNT
100 OMR875,413.00000 MNT
250 OMR2,188,532.50000 MNT
500 OMR4,377,065.00000 MNT
1000 OMR8,754,130.00000 MNT
2000 OMR17,508,260.00000 MNT
5000 OMR43,770,650.00000 MNT
10000 OMR87,541,300.00000 MNT