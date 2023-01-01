1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Omani rials

Convert MNT to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 mnt
0.111 omr

1.00000 MNT = 0.00011 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Omani Rial
1 MNT0.00011 OMR
5 MNT0.00056 OMR
10 MNT0.00111 OMR
20 MNT0.00223 OMR
50 MNT0.00557 OMR
100 MNT0.01115 OMR
250 MNT0.02787 OMR
500 MNT0.05574 OMR
1000 MNT0.11148 OMR
2000 MNT0.22296 OMR
5000 MNT0.55741 OMR
10000 MNT1.11481 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mongolian Tugrik
1 OMR8970.13000 MNT
5 OMR44850.65000 MNT
10 OMR89701.30000 MNT
20 OMR179402.60000 MNT
50 OMR448506.50000 MNT
100 OMR897013.00000 MNT
250 OMR2242532.50000 MNT
500 OMR4485065.00000 MNT
1000 OMR8970130.00000 MNT
2000 OMR17940260.00000 MNT
5000 OMR44850650.00000 MNT
10000 OMR89701300.00000 MNT