Mongolian tugriks to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MNT to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
3.12 nok

1.000 MNT = 0.003121 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.6880.91483.0351.347
1 GBP1.2811.9342.10223.9161.17106.2641.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3670.60554.9480.891
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.380.55750.5640.82

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Norwegian Krone
1 MNT0.00312 NOK
5 MNT0.01561 NOK
10 MNT0.03121 NOK
20 MNT0.06243 NOK
50 MNT0.15607 NOK
100 MNT0.31214 NOK
250 MNT0.78034 NOK
500 MNT1.56068 NOK
1000 MNT3.12135 NOK
2000 MNT6.24270 NOK
5000 MNT15.60675 NOK
10000 MNT31.21350 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NOK320.37400 MNT
5 NOK1,601.87000 MNT
10 NOK3,203.74000 MNT
20 NOK6,407.48000 MNT
50 NOK16,018.70000 MNT
100 NOK32,037.40000 MNT
250 NOK80,093.50000 MNT
500 NOK160,187.00000 MNT
1000 NOK320,374.00000 MNT
2000 NOK640,748.00000 MNT
5000 NOK1,601,870.00000 MNT
10000 NOK3,203,740.00000 MNT