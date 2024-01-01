Mongolian tugriks to Norwegian kroner today

Convert MNT to NOK at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = kr0.003236 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MNT to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NOK
1 MNT to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00330.0033
Low0.00320.0031
Average0.00320.0032
Change0.59%4.59%
View full history

1 MNT to NOK stats

The performance of MNT to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0033 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for MNT to NOK was 0.59.

The performance of MNT to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0033 and a 90 day low of 0.0031. This means the 90 day average was 0.0032. The change for MNT to NOK was 4.59.

Track market ratesView MNT to NOK chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5361.70218.1060.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15322.9121.2106.8131.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7920.61754.970.91
1 NZD0.5880.4640.902110.640.55749.6020.821

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Norwegian Krone
1 MNT0.00324 NOK
5 MNT0.01618 NOK
10 MNT0.03236 NOK
20 MNT0.06472 NOK
50 MNT0.16181 NOK
100 MNT0.32362 NOK
250 MNT0.80905 NOK
500 MNT1.61809 NOK
1000 MNT3.23619 NOK
2000 MNT6.47238 NOK
5000 MNT16.18095 NOK
10000 MNT32.36190 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NOK309.00600 MNT
5 NOK1,545.03000 MNT
10 NOK3,090.06000 MNT
20 NOK6,180.12000 MNT
50 NOK15,450.30000 MNT
100 NOK30,900.60000 MNT
250 NOK77,251.50000 MNT
500 NOK154,503.00000 MNT
1000 NOK309,006.00000 MNT
2000 NOK618,012.00000 MNT
5000 NOK1,545,030.00000 MNT
10000 NOK3,090,060.00000 MNT