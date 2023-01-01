10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Bulgarian levs

Convert MNT to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 mnt
5.20 bgn

1.00000 MNT = 0.00052 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7867821.498021.6104418.63750.9187583.2651.3497
1 GBP1.27111.903982.0468623.68831.16754105.831.71547
1 AUD0.667550.52521611.0750512.44150.61333155.58360.900992
1 NZD0.620950.4885520.930192111.5730.57051651.70340.838096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bulgarian Lev
1 MNT0.00052 BGN
5 MNT0.00260 BGN
10 MNT0.00520 BGN
20 MNT0.01041 BGN
50 MNT0.02602 BGN
100 MNT0.05203 BGN
250 MNT0.13009 BGN
500 MNT0.26017 BGN
1000 MNT0.52034 BGN
2000 MNT1.04068 BGN
5000 MNT2.60171 BGN
10000 MNT5.20342 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BGN1921.81000 MNT
5 BGN9609.05000 MNT
10 BGN19218.10000 MNT
20 BGN38436.20000 MNT
50 BGN96090.50000 MNT
100 BGN192181.00000 MNT
250 BGN480452.50000 MNT
500 BGN960905.00000 MNT
1000 BGN1921810.00000 MNT
2000 BGN3843620.00000 MNT
5000 BGN9609050.00000 MNT
10000 BGN19218100.00000 MNT