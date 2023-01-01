10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Bulgarian levs

Convert MNT to BGN at the real exchange rate

10000 mnt
5.38 bgn

1.00000 MNT = 0.00054 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
MNT to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bulgarian Lev
1 MNT0.00054 BGN
5 MNT0.00269 BGN
10 MNT0.00538 BGN
20 MNT0.01077 BGN
50 MNT0.02692 BGN
100 MNT0.05385 BGN
250 MNT0.13462 BGN
500 MNT0.26923 BGN
1000 MNT0.53846 BGN
2000 MNT1.07693 BGN
5000 MNT2.69232 BGN
10000 MNT5.38464 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BGN1857.14000 MNT
5 BGN9285.70000 MNT
10 BGN18571.40000 MNT
20 BGN37142.80000 MNT
50 BGN92857.00000 MNT
100 BGN185714.00000 MNT
250 BGN464285.00000 MNT
500 BGN928570.00000 MNT
1000 BGN1857140.00000 MNT
2000 BGN3714280.00000 MNT
5000 BGN9285700.00000 MNT
10000 BGN18571400.00000 MNT